Pastor Adeboye has an important message for you

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye is one of the most respected Men of God in Nigeria so when he says something, we listen and you should too.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) has delivered an important message concerning borrowing or living beyond one’s means.

According to him, these two things are bad and should be done away with it.

In his words, “A borrower is a servant to the lender. ‘Oh! I borrowed this money from the bank to do my business.’ The bank is your master. That is what the word of God says.

“That is why you must never again allow yourself to be deceived into borrowing anybody. When someone has you to come and borrow money to buy clothes because Christmas is coming, come and borrow this one so you can pay me in six months, you say no.”

Independent reports that he also spoke on the need for Christians to win souls for God.

He said that this is very important, adding that anyone who does not do this is a fool. His words, not ours.

This is how he puts it: “The Bible says, he that winneth souls is wise. What’s the opposite of that? He that does not win souls is foolish. If you are not a soul winner, you are a fool and the fool will be a servant to the wise and the fool is not free.

“There are other teachings of Jesus Christ, give and it shall be given, love your neighbour as yourself etc. If you are not doing the will of God and you claim to be a Christian, then you are a foolish Christian and the fool is not free.”

This was all said at the special prayer service at the church’s national headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos on October 1, 2017.

It was themed ‘Freedom For The Nation And Family.’