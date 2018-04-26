news

The promiscuous lifestyle of her husband, Bolaji, has encouraged a hairdresser, Mrs. Sherifat Ojelabi, to seek a divorce Igando Customary Court, Lagos.

This is following several sex escapades with different women on matrimonial bed - a factor that has reportedly ensured an infection in her private part which itches badly.

Bolaji was accused of impregnating another woman according to Tribune News which also reported that the randy husband nursed an intention to use their son for a ritual.

“Bolaji brings home girls of different sizes, shapes and colours and made love to them on our matrimonial bed.

“I used to see used condoms hang on every corner of our bedroom.

“Whenever he made love to me, I suffered infection with serious itching on my private parts that I have to use drugs before relief,” says Ojelabi while addressing the Igando Customary Court, Lagos.

The President of the court, Mr. Akin Akinniyi, heard that the respondent also stole his wife's ATM card and withdrew a sum of N620,000.

Her husband reportedly paid N350,000, to her to compensate for her son's actions.

“My husband borrowed N170,000 from me and took N150,000, my contribution money in our room without telling me.

‘’He also took my ATM card to withdraw N300,000 from my account without my consent.

“When the issue resulted in a fight, his mother singlehandedly paid N350,000 out of the money.

“My husband is a wife-beater who always disgraces me in public by stripping me naked during the beatings.

“He used to tell me that he was a cult member, that he committed atrocities in school which made him be rusticated, that he could do such atrocities to me.

“Bolaji also threatened to use our son for ritual,” Mrs. Sherifat Ojelabi told a court.

The defendant, Bolaji, admitted taking his wife's ATM card following her refusal to give him an amount of money.

An exhausted Ojelabi had also accused him of bragging about being a cultist while also pointing his abusive behaviour.

The court president observed in a Tribune News report, the youthfulness in the couple who were urged to preserve their marriage.

Further deliberation on the case has been shifted to Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

A sex-deprived pastor , Joshua Aranse, has lost his marriage due to a lack of intimacy with wife who denied him conjugal rights. This prompted him to seek a relationship with another woman who is reportedly pregnant.

He explained this to the Alagbado Customary Court, Lagos, during a hearing held on Thursday, March 8, 2018. An absence of sexual intercourse for a period of four years provided good motivation for the act.

His wife, Funmilayo, who is described as a trader according to Vanguard News, has alleged abandonment.

The woman who lives in Meiran, claimed that her husband neglected his family between the year 2010 and 2014.

This proved to be the catalyst inspiring a desire for divorce.

“My husband has not set his eyes on his three children since June 30, 2014. He refused to pay their school fees.

"They no longer go to school because I do not have money to send them to school.

"He sold our car and gave the money to the woman he impregnated. He has refused to take care of the children and I.

"Please separate us because I no longer love him," says Funmilayo while addressing the court.

Aranse submitted a different view explaining why he sought a relationship with another woman. He however refused to agree with an opinion describing him as an adulterer.

“I did not commit adultery except the woman I impregnated,” the respondent offered a comment while addressing the issue.

According to reports, a court president ordered him to pay a sum of N15,000 monthly for the welfare of three children nursed with Funmilayo.

Aranse is expected to make this payment to the court until it is able to reach a decision.