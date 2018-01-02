Argentine man, Domingo Bulacio jailed for raping daughter

news

Domingo Bulacio, 57, an Argentine man who reportedly raped his daughter, Antonia, fathering 8 children with her over a 20-year period is now in jail for turning the victim into a sex slave.

The accused was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison by three judges at a court in the northern city of Santiago del Estero, the Independent News UK reports. The sufferer who is now 30 years old told the El Liberal Newspaper that the practice was commonplace in the family of the incestuous man.

Other relations of Bulacio who was captured by the police in the city of Loreto after 45 days on the run, also engage in the shocking dealings according to the victim.

“I was not the only one, there are relatives of his who do the same to their sisters and daughters,” she confirmed in an article published by El Liberal.

The story came into the purview of the public when the abused took her five-year-old son on a visit to see a doctor. The child was reportedly very ill at the time.

El Liberal also reported that Bulacio who lived in a room with the victim raped the latter in the presence of their children. A DNA test carried out to determine the paternity of the offsprings served as proof prompting criminal charges relating to sex crimes against him.

Just like Austria’s Josef Fritzl

The incident has been likened to the case of Austria’s Josef Fritzl , who locked his daughter, Elisabeth in a cellar so that he can sexually violate her. Fritzl, now 82 years old was condemned to a life behind bars following a court verdict.

Elisabeth reportedly bore the convict who was tried in the year 2009, seven children over a 24-year period.

In Nigeria , money making rituals are part of the motivation inspiring scenarios where fathers engage in a sexual intercourse with their daughters.

The month of September 2017, saw a Magistrate's court in Ekiti State, Nigeria , remand a 55-year-old old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, who told a judge that two native doctors instructed him to sleep with his 17-year-old daughter.