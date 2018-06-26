Wealth seeker caught bathing at T-junction for ritual

news

A man whose identity remains unknown was found taking his bath at a T-junction in Lagos State.

The shocking part was that the young man pleaded to be allowed to finish his bath.

The situation finally started to make sense when he revealed that he needed to finish his bath in other to complete the ritual process to become wealthy .

ALSO READ: Man beheads son for money rituals in Plateau

Watch the video clip below:

This incident might be one of the kindest amongst a string of atrocities that are used as the penalty for money making.

In recent times, young men have indulged in killings and shockingly disgraceful acts , all in a bid to become wealthy.

Money ritual church emerges in Ghana

It appears Bishop Daniel Obinim has got a challenger as a money ritual pastor who is able to chant money from ‘heaven’ has emerged.

The self-acclaimed man of God who claims his name is Sika Bofoↄ is the founder and leader of Jesus Favour Chapel International located in Takoradi in the Western region.

Daniel Obinim has done many things that have condemnations, the latest of which was his acclaimed turning of stone into gold in his church.

ALSO READ: 5 devilish things Internet fraudsters do to get money

But this latest man of God, Sika Bofoↄ says he has the key to ending poverty and can conjure money from ‘heaven’.

Reports say he actually commanded money from ‘heaven’ on Friday, his birthday and asked congregants to bring empty sacks to fetch the bank notes away.

Since the work of God has become a contest of miracles, one can only wait to see what Daniel Obinim and other likeminded pastors have up their sleeves in the coming days.