Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Wealth seeker caught bathing at T-junction for ritual

Money Ritual Man begs to complete ritual process after being found bathing at T-junction

The situation finally started to make sense when he revealed that he needed to finish his bath in other to complete the ritual process to become wealthy.

  • Published:
Moneymaking ritual shrine play

Moneymaking ritual shrine

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man whose identity remains unknown was found taking his bath at a T-junction in Lagos State.

The shocking part was that the young man pleaded to be allowed to finish his bath.

The situation finally started to make sense when he revealed that he needed to finish his bath in other to complete the ritual process to become wealthy.

ALSO READ: Man beheads son for money rituals in Plateau

Watch the video clip below:

Man begging after being stopped from taking his bath at a T-junction in Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

This incident might be one of the kindest amongst a string of atrocities that are used as the penalty for money making.

In recent times, young men have indulged in killings and shockingly disgraceful acts, all in a bid to become wealthy.

Money ritual church emerges in Ghana

It appears Bishop Daniel Obinim has got a challenger as a money ritual pastor who is able to chant money from ‘heaven’ has emerged.

The self-acclaimed man of God who claims his name is Sika Bofoↄ is the founder and leader of Jesus Favour Chapel International located in Takoradi in the Western region.

Daniel Obinim has done many things that have condemnations, the latest of which was his acclaimed turning of stone into gold in his church.

ALSO READ: 5 devilish things Internet fraudsters do to get money

But this latest man of God, Sika Bofoↄ says he has the key to ending poverty and can conjure money from ‘heaven’.

Reports say he actually commanded money from ‘heaven’ on Friday, his birthday and asked congregants to bring empty sacks to fetch the bank notes away.

Since the work of God has become a contest of miracles, one can only wait to see what Daniel Obinim and other likeminded pastors have up their sleeves in the coming days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Jungle Justice Trigger happy police officer beaten to a pulp for killing...bullet
2 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
3 Strange Times Money ritual church emerges in Ghanabullet

Related Articles

Strange Times Money ritual church emerges in Ghana
The Punisher Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws
Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
Mission To Destroy "Spirit of Beersheba" sends female messenger to seduce Catholic priests
Big Headache Police worry about Nigerian pharmacist who reportedly killed family members
Serious Business 20 students to be trained in witchcraft, rituals in University of Zambia
Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to death
In Nigeria Boy sells his brother to ritualist to pay bride price
In Benin Shock as money mysteriously drops from young man's body
Cleaning The Land Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'

Metro

Infinix Phone brand unveils “beyond intelligent” device Note 5 powered by Android One
Tecno Spark Vs Spark 2, why should I upgrade?
President calls God “stupid” and “son of a bitch”
Blasphemy President calls God “stupid” and “son of a bitch”
In Canada Ghanaian lady shot to death at funeral service in Toronto