Money ritual church emerges in Ghana

news

It appears Bishop Daniel Obinim has got a challenger as a money ritual pastor who is able to chant money from ‘heaven’ has emerged.

The self-acclaimed man of God who claims his name is Sika Bofoↄ is the founder and leader of Jesus Favour Chapel International located in Takoradi in the Western region.

Daniel Obinim has done many things that have condemnations, the latest of which was his acclaimed turning of stone into gold in his church.

But this latest man of God, Sika Bofoↄ says he has the key to ending poverty and can conjure money from ‘heaven’.

READ MORE: “I beat my wife everyday, yet we’re the best couple on earth” – Pastor

Reports say he actually commanded money from ‘heaven’ on Friday, his birthday and asked congregants to bring empty sacks to fetch the bank notes away.

A video of the money conjuring and collection has been circulating online.

Since the work of God has become a contest of miracles, one can only wait to see what Daniel Obinim and other likeminded pastors have up their sleeves in the coming days.