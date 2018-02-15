news

An old truck with incomplete tyres seen navigating through one of the busy roads in Victoria Island, Lagos, is a thin line between life and death .

The vehicle which seemed to be conveying a full load of sand was captured by a Facebook user, Abasianam Ufot. It showed two bare rims stroll down an empty path as road users fear for their safety.

What will most likely be an issue for them is the competence of the heavy truck when it concerns making it down to its destination without any event.

Motorcycle riders swiftly made a safe passage beside the monstrous beast but unfortunately bigger vehicles were restricted to slow movement based on the hindrance. It is a sharp image of the carefree attitude that has welcomed the idea of road safety in Nigeria.

Agencies assigned to the duty of ensuring sanity on the roads still have work to do in terms of ensuring compliance to rules. Most drivers handle their steering with great impatience and have often met their death.

Nigerian drivers and a lack of patience

Nigerians can be an impatient group of people when it concerns driving as suggested by this video of Frank Donga who has proved that running the red light can be a harmful affair this Christmas.

For an example, like ruining your landlord's car in an accident.

In a skit posted on his Instagram, the actor was heard privately urging another driver to disobey the traffic light which at the time required everyone to stop.

Donga thinks the fuel acquired from the long queue at a petrol filling station should not be wasted on the obvious road sign.

Though a humorous message bringing an awareness regarding the sorry state of scarcity of the important commodity, it also brings to the fore the common issues associated with infractions committed by motorists who are always in a rush to get to their destinations.

As seen in a footage, this can only result in a damaging event such as a car crash.

ALSO READ: Child dies in highway accident