Home > Gist > Metro >

Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death

Drive Safe Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death

A truck found strolling down a road in Victoria Island, Lagos, has raised questions about a desire for safety.

  • Published:
A truck with incomplete tyres seen moving down a road in Victoria Island was a big headache for motorists worried about safety. play

A truck with incomplete tyres seen moving down a road in Victoria Island was a big headache for motorists worried about safety.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An old truck with incomplete tyres seen navigating through one of the busy roads in Victoria Island, Lagos, is a thin line between life and death.

The vehicle which seemed to be conveying a full load of sand was captured by a Facebook user, Abasianam Ufot. It showed two bare rims stroll down an empty path as road users fear for their safety.

Postby

 

What will most likely be an issue for them is the competence of the heavy truck when it concerns making it down to its destination without any event.

Motorcycle riders swiftly made a safe passage beside the monstrous beast but unfortunately bigger vehicles were restricted to slow movement based on the hindrance. It is a sharp image of the carefree attitude that has welcomed the idea of road safety in Nigeria.

Agencies assigned to the duty of ensuring sanity on the roads still have work to do in terms of ensuring compliance to rules. Most drivers handle their steering with great impatience and have often met their death.

Nigerian drivers and a lack of patience

Nigerians can be an impatient group of people when it concerns driving as suggested by this video of Frank Donga who has proved that running the red light can be a harmful affair this Christmas.

For an example, like ruining your landlord's car in an accident.

In a skit posted on his Instagram, the actor was heard privately urging another driver to disobey the traffic light which at the time required everyone to stop.

Donga thinks the fuel acquired from the long queue at a petrol filling station should not be wasted on the obvious road sign.

In a skit, Frank Donga violates a traffic law while trying to conserve fuel. play

In a skit, Frank Donga violates a traffic law while trying to conserve fuel.

(YouTube)

 

Though a humorous message bringing an awareness regarding the sorry state of scarcity of the important commodity, it also brings to the fore the common issues associated with infractions committed by motorists who are always in a rush to get to their destinations.

As seen in a footage, this can only result in a damaging event such as a car crash.

ALSO READ: Child dies in highway accident

It is disturbing to note that many road disasters could have been avoided if drivers were able to maintain calmness behind their wheels. A typical day in a Lagos traffic is one of verbal curses where everyone are trying to move at the same time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
2 Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy,...bullet
3 Child Abuse Chrisland reacts to alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old...bullet

Related Articles

LASTMA 4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender
Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Dana Airline Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing
God Saved Them! Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration
New Year Tragedy 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
In Delta Child dies in highway accident
Traffic Laws This video of Frank Donga will discourage you from running the red light this Christmas

Metro

Twitter users directed words of sympathy to the heartbroken woman just to cheer her up.
Deep Mess 1 year into relationship, lady finds out boyfriend has a child and fiancé
The couple only had three weeks to their wedding before the groom caught his wife-to-be in bed with his best man.
Na Wa! Man who accused girlfriend of sleeping with Lebanese sugardaddy makes U-turn
Sango worshipper.
Sand in Garri Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal
A man made a 23-hour journey from Lagos to Kebbi just to propose to girlfriend.
'Love Nwantinti' Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life