Social media users were left amazed after viewing a video of a person seen holding an electric cable with his bare hands.
This was captured in a clip shared via Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The youngster who stood on top of a moving truck was seen holding a cluster of power cables in order to guide the vehicle believed to conveying mechanical waste to a safe passage.
ALSO READ: Little girl miraculously survives 3-storey building fall in Port-Harcourt
Getting the carriage to move unhindered seemed the goal for the youngster who social media users believe made use of 'juju'.
In Ojota, Lagos, an unknown man has been captured on a high tension pole and he seemed to be naked.
A video depicting this has circulated online media. The incident occurred on Friday, April 27, 2018, according to a report.
In the clip, the unidentified person was seen at the top of the electricity pole.
A dark image of the individual captured him in an attempt to steady himself and maintain a firm position.
ALSO READ: Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide
There is insufficient information to explain his intention climbing the structure, but observers may have considered suicide as a motivation.