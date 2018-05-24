news

A truck boy has been captured in a video which showed him holding an electric wire with his bare hands.

This was captured in a clip shared via Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

The youngster who stood on top of a moving truck was seen holding a cluster of power cables in order to guide the vehicle believed to conveying mechanical waste to a safe passage.

ALSO READ: Little girl miraculously survives 3-storey building fall in Port-Harcourt

Getting the carriage to move unhindered seemed the goal for the youngster who social media users believe made use of 'juju' .

Naked man captured on high tension pole in Ojota

In Ojota, Lagos, an unknown man has been captured on a high tension pole and he seemed to be naked .

A video depicting this has circulated online media. The incident occurred on Friday, April 27, 2018, according to a report.

In the clip, the unidentified person was seen at the top of the electricity pole.

A dark image of the individual captured him in an attempt to steady himself and maintain a firm position.

ALSO READ: Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide

There is insufficient information to explain his intention climbing the structure, but observers may have considered suicide as a motivation.