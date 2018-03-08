Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

news

Getting high has resulted in low moments for an unidentified man who reportedly went mad after ingesting doses of Tramadol in Lagos.

The subject who appeared in his thirties was tied up in order to prevent him from going deep into a state of frenzy associated with the drug in-take.

Online news platform National Helm reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2018.

It was gathered that water and sips of Garri, played an important role in nursing the drug consumer who was tied by the wrist in a manner deserving of a thief.

A visit to the clinic proved to be the final resolve for concerned observers who reportedly took him to a General Hospital in the metropolis of Lagos.

A consumption of intoxicants is a big headache in Nigeria.

Attractive cities like Lagos, Jos and Abuja, have received attention for a high amount of use, with the latter taking a chief position in the minds of the populace.

Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users

Abuja has been getting a unique attention for its high drug use as seen in a tweet by a Twitter user, Isa OZO Musty, who brought the focus to the large amount of exhausted codeine bottles he found on a street in Gwarimpa.

This made him question if the government and its anti-narcotics agency are excelling in their battle to eliminate substance abuse in Nigeria.

The commenter who walked a huge distance confirmed that he counted 100 used containers of codeine while taking a stroll.

Musty's tweet bears a similar reflection to a post shared on Twitter by social media expert, Kolo Kadiri, who lamented in a tweet about the rate of drug use in Nigeria while giving details relating to a drug raid that saw the Nigerian authorities seize billion worth of Tramadol at the Apapa port in Lagos.

He expressed concern about how the menace could adversely affect the youths who are the chief patrons of drugs in Nigeria.