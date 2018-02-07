Home > Gist > Metro >

Toddler freezes to death while father slept

The toddler who wandered into the cold while her father slept, was found unconscious on a porch.

Wynter Parker was found dead on a porch following a long period in the cold. She had reportedly wandered out of her family home while her father was asleep. play

(People)
A toddler named Wynter Parker who went out wandering in the cold has reportedly froze to death while her father was asleep. This happened on Friday, February 2, 2018, in Akron, Ohio.

The police who confirmed her death in a chat with People News, have commenced investigation in a bid to find out if her death can be tied to irresponsible parenting.

Her distraught mother, Dashanda Parker took to a GoFundMe page to express the devastating loss.

Dashanda described losing her child was synonymous to “losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony.”

“While Wynter and her dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoke from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying,” the sad mom wrote.

ALSO READ: Air passengers escape death after plane's door fall off while landing

A 911 operative reportedly offered emergency instruction to Dashanda who found her late daughter lying unresponsive on a porch but it proved too late.

She was confirmed dead at a local children's hospital she was taken to.

