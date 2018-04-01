Home > Gist > Metro >

The story of how April Fool's Day began

April Fool’s Day The story of how it all began

Honestly, the many stories that have been told to explain how April Fool’s day came to be will leave you wondering .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
April Fool's Day: The story of how it all began play

April Fool's Day: The story of how it all began

(The Indian Express)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is that day of the year again when people play all sorts pranks on friends and family as part of the April Fool’s day fun.

Growing up as kids, we all looked forward to chorusing April Fool’s whenever someone falls for our pranks.

How did April 1 become the day for fools or a special day to try out new pranks?

Honestly, the many stories that have been told to explain how April Fool’s day came to be will leave you wondering.

History of April Fool's Day in France

One story has it that France, in 1564, changed its calendar to the modern Gregorian version, and therefore mandated everyone to celebrate on January 1st, instead of the last week of March, as it was done.

As with anything that has to do with human beings, some people opposed the new calendar and chose to continue celebrating theirs on the end of the New Year week, which fell on April 1.

April Fool's Day: The story of how it all began play

April Fool's Day: The story of how it all began

(NDTV)

 

As the story goes, the guys who decided to stick to the old calendar were referred to as fools.

History of April Fool's Day in England

The British version of this story is a bit interesting and will really sell in a story book for kids.

According to the story, residents of the Nottinghamshire town of Gotham heard that King John, who reigned around the 13th century, claimed any road he stepped on.

So, in a bid to save their land, the residents of the town refused him from entering Gotham.

Soldiers were sent out by the King to forcefully take the town but were shocked when they saw lunatics in every corner of the town.

Apparently Gotham residents planned that they would all pretend to be lunatics, and on seeing them, the Monarch decided that there was no need to punish the residents for their action.

So, the action of the residents of Gotham fooled King John, and the day was known as April Fool's Day.

In UK

In the UK, people reveal an April Fool joke by shouting "April fool!" when a target falls for a prank or a joke.

However, the joking ends by mid-day and anyone plays a prank after then becomes the April fool.

In Poland

In Poland, April 1 is a day where serious work is avoided and many jokes are told.

Reports have it that even the media helps to promote the fables to give them authenticity on that day.

Some social media pranks

Here are some social media April Fool's Day pranks that we have compiled for you.

Dad fools his kid with an apple

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Well, if you just suddenly got an idea to prank someone, it's past mid-day. Wait for April Fool'S DAY 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Justice At Last Police commissioner orders investigation into police...bullet
2 God Is Good Knife removed from man's brain in 5-hour surgerybullet
3 Unexpected Death Friends mourn man who died a week after killing...bullet

Related Articles

Satanic Forces Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python
Pulse TV Pranks You never saw it coming!!!
Pants Down This guy forgot to put on his trousers before leaving home and it is so funny
Kidnapping 'The church is no longer safe', Twitter user narrates harrowing experience
Pulse TV Pranks "You got my sister pregnant and ran away"
Pulse TV Pranks "Can I give you 'a' head?"
Haunted by Ghosts Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack
Too Late YouTube prankster meets fame in death

Metro

You don’t go to cell and expect to be served chicken - Police
In Enugu You don’t go to cell and expect to be served chicken - Police
Woman stabs husband to death over secret child
Jealous Rage Woman stabs husband to death over secret child
Abandoned corpses laid to rest in mass burial
Gruesome Abandoned corpses laid to rest in mass burial
Blogpost Flavour N’abania to host free concert in Enugu with Life Beer this Saturday