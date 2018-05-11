Teenager to die for stabbing husband who tried to rape her

news

A Sudanese girl, Noura Hussein, has been sentenced to death by hanging for stabbing a husband who tried to rape her.

The verdict was given by a judge in Omdurman after the family members of the deceased had refused a compensation, the BBC mentioned in a report.

On Twitter, a campaign, #JusticeforNoura has been trending.

It is considered one of the responses given by human rights group calling for a reversal of the sentencing announced on Thursday, May 10, 2018, according to the BBC.

Noura Hussein was reportedly forced into marriage when she was 16 years old. The death verdict if enforced will have obstructed her plans to train as a teacher.

Own family tricked teenager back to husband who raped her

After three years away from the deceased, the teenager was reportedly persuaded by her family who wanted her to return to her husband's residence.

ALSO READ: Teen raped by Imam offered to him in marriage

The latter employed his cousins to restrain her while he had sex with Hussein against her will.

According to a BBC report, a second attempt resulted in the death of her husband who was stabbed during the act. She reportedly sought refuge in the home of her family who helped deliver her to the police.

The teenager was convicted of premeditated murder in April 2018, according to the BBC.

Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta

The elders in the Opuedebubor Community of Delta State, were left to ponder on the fate of a man, Yerin, alleged to have defiled 13-year-old daughter .

An IG caption by Instablog9ja on Thursday, May 10, 2018, expressed that the father was caught pants down in the act of having sex with his child.

He was reportedly paraded around the community while its leaders thought of ways to correct the behaviour.

Yerin's bare chest hindered with sand and dirt offered proof of this.

For the accused who was captured on his knees, it appeared the end having expressed a look similar to guilt and regret.