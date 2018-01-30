Home > Gist > Metro >

Tailor who doubles as motorcycle thief dies from mob lynching

The relatives of a suspected thief have threatened to avenge his death following an alleged attempt to steal a motorcycle.

(Vanguard)
Ejime, a tailor in Delta State, has died following a mob lynching that occurred on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, based on an allegation that he stole a motorcycle.

The incident which occurred in the Afiesere community of Ughelli town saw a bunch of youths chase down the deceased as well as two members of his gang who reportedly escaped according to the Daily Post News.

An unlucky Ejime was however not so fortunate.

The killing of the suspect came at a time that has seen a widespread theft of motorcycles in the state. The relatives of the deceased who is from the Isoko community have promised a reprisal attack in respect to the death which has been described as an "extra-judicial killing".

Daily Post also reported that the suspect confessed to committing the crime. He named one of his gang members in addition.

The group received attention after the owner of the motorcycle raised an alarm after catching them in an attempt to steal his vehicle.

