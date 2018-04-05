news

A Chuka University, Kenya undergraduate, Kelvin Mugendi, has willed a joint bank account he co-owns with girlfriend to the latter who cheated on him.

The deceased who committed suicide by hanging made the declaration in a bunch of thoughts expressed in a suicide note that saw him a strong desire for the lover as well as a feeling of betrayal encouraged by the promiscuous bae, Stella Njeri Kagendo.

JR Saitoti, the Secretary General of the institution's students’ union, confirmed that Mugendi committed suicide on the evening of Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in a Standard Media report.

The Kenyan news platform stated that the deceased had discovered that his lover had multiple sex partners.

“You were a friend, a person I could confide in, and most importantly, a lover. I trusted you (until I found you were ******* another man). I gave you my heart hell!...I even gave you my life.

“You are my queen (or were now that I’m f***** dead!) I forever treat you with love respect and compassion.

"The cuddles we shared, the kisses, the sex, we even have a bank account. (Congratulations it’s now all yours.)," part of a long suicide note reads.

ALSO READ: Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide

Boy who failed JAMB again dies after taking rat poison

A boy who failed to pass university entrance examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has committed suicide to ease pain .

The deceased reportedly gave in to pressures from his mum who had earlier given him an order to pass his papers but unfortunately he could not.

This motivated him to resort to taking rat poison having failed on another try.

A Facebook user, Klariza Ruby Ochei, shared the story in a post published on Friday, March 23, 2018.

"Gather around guys! My mom told me a true like story yesterday that pierce my bone.

"Her friend's son wrote jamb the first time, he did well but wasn't given admission. He wrote the next year and he wasn't given admission as well.

"He didn't give up, he wrote last Year and performed woefully, and his parents were angry with him.

"And his mom told him if he write again this year and doesn't do well, he shouldn't come back home. Because she has wasted a lot of money on him alone.

"The boy took jamb this year and unfortunately, his result was unpleasing. His parents were not at home. He told his friends(his neighbor) that he didn't do well. He told them what his mother told him.

This boy went into the house locked himself, wrote a letter to his mom that his mom has never gone through his note even when he attended tutorial.

"She is so busy with work and he took rat poison and died. And this boy is the only child of his mother.

"Please I beg of you parents never put fear in a child when it comes to academics.

"Even if he performed woefully he can learn a vocational trade and be successful. There are a lot of children who don't do well in classroom but in the room of vocational skills they are unbeatable.

"Besides there is always a room for change, You want your child to go far than you've gone then you shouldn't do it a Scarry way.

"Believe me I am a teenager too and I tell you parents IT'S NOT EASY!! If it's easy why didn't you get to that stage you want your child to be now during your own time??

"The funniest part is some parents don't have Time for their children. To go through their children books is like a big task. Then how would you know if his failure has been telling on him long before now??

"Please let's always encourage our children.. let's give them the support we can let's show them love n care as parents. No child is dull.

"It's either faults are from the parents or teachers. Parents spend quality time with your children I beg you," writes Ochei.