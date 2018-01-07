Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tee Billz opens up about attempted suicide

Tee Billz opens up about attempted suicide

The label owner opened up concerning his depressive state which prompted him to attempt a suicide in the year 2016.

  
About two years have passed since music executive Tunji Balogun, also known as Teebillz attempted a suicide which opened up issues relating to his marriage with Tiwa Savage.

In an interview he had with Linda Ikeji TV, the label owner explained that a consumption of alcohol played a negative role in his depressed condition at the time.

Tee Billz play Tee Billz opens up about attempted suicide (Instagram)

 

He revealed that his state of mind in the year 2016, encouraged him to live the life of a loner.

Though he tried to keep up a pretentious act to ward off suspicion that things weren't going well with him but it didn't do much to convince close friends.

“Depression is a state of mind. I can only speak from my own experience. You start losing interest in a lot of things like your normal daily activities and approach to things you do changes. It will be difficult for you to sleep and concentrate. Depression has different stages depending on how deep it is.

"A lot of people are depressed, but they don’t know. From your behavioural pattern, you can tell and sometimes depressed people pretend to be the happiest people on earth. You see people smiling but dying inside.

“It got to a point I didn’t want to be around people; I just wanted to be alone. I was so messed up that I wasn’t myself. I was always alone and I tried to use things like alcohol. Depression is a difficult thing and I know many people out there go through it.

“Tunji then was someone who lost his mind. When I go back to the things that happened then, it is hard to believe it was me. People who know me knew that something was wrong with me, but they could not understand. I was still able to do normal stuff and pretended things were okay,”  he revealed in the chat.

ALSO READ: Manager cannot get enough of Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz were last seen together at a public event in December 2016. play

Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz seen together at a public event.

(Press)

 

The aftermath of the suicide saw him develop an estranged relationship with pop star Tiwa Savage but both appear to be working on their relationship.

They have been spotted together in public, an opportunity that never presented itself in the morning of their fall-out.

