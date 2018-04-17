Student dies mysteriously at NYSC lodge in Ondo Town

news

In Ondo State, Nigeria, the police are investigating the death of Akintunde Adegunloye, reportedly a student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

The deceased passed away at a lodge reserved for his friends, who are members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), he died on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

A police rep, Femi Joseph, confirmed that his pals found his dead at their home after returning from the State Specialists Hospital, where they have been stationed for the 1-year exercise.

“The deceased paid his friends a visit in Ondo. The friends were Corps Member Pharmacists who are serving at the hospital.

"We learnt that the friends got home on the fateful day and found him (deceased) dead in the room. We have invited the two Corps Members and as I am speaking with you, they are still with us.

"We are interrogating them on the matter,” Joseph, who is a Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed in a report.

ALSO READ: Tears as 8-months pregnant woman dies a month after wedding

Final year student reportedly dies in her sleep

A final year student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has died mysteriously in her sleep.

The deceased identified as Doris Chinaza Edeh was a final year student of the Sociology Department of the school.

According to reports, Doris was found dead, this morning , Monday, March 26, 2018.

Her corpse has now been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

May her soul rest in peace.