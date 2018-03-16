Home > Gist > Metro >

Starving lion in Benin feeds on boy zookeeper

Policemen in the Republic of Benin have shot a lion dead following an attack on a young zookeeper.

A boy who fell into a lion's cage has been killed by the big cat who appeared underfed based on an after-death image. play

A starving lion has fed on a boy zookeeper, 14, while the deceased attempting to address needs at a private wildlife facility in the Republic of Benin.

The incident occurred in Bohicon, a popular city in the country on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Policemen who visited the zoo on the day of the attack reportedly shot the big cat who appeared poor in size.

Online reports disclosed the boy had previously attempted the recent task in the past without any event.

ALSO READ: Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna

Pictures circulating the media revealed the corpse and carcass of both the zookeeper and the lion laid down on a bare floor of a poorly equipped facility.

Pigs eat babies alive in Nasarawa

In Masaka, Nasarawa State, two newborn babies have been confirmed dead following an attack by some wandering pigs who reportedly ate them alive.

This happened on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Jeun Makadi community where the deceased were allegedly abandoned.

Punch News disclosed that the pair were left for dead at a dumpsite, exposing them to a possibility of harm from the animals.

play

 

Reporters who visited the site of the attack confirmed that they had injuries to the face.

Residents of the area who believed the infants were alive before they were eaten condemned their parents for neglecting them. Surrendering the babies to an orphanage seemed a better choice to observers.

“We believe that the babies were left at the dump on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. When we got to the dump, pigs had already eaten one of the babies and escaped with the corpse.

"Some people staying close to the dump told us that there were indications that the kids were alive when they were abandoned.

“There has been pandemonium in our area. People have been trooping to the dump when they get the information that newborn twins were abandoned there.

"Residents, who were at the scene of the incident, rained curses on the person that dumped the babies.

"They could have taken the babies to an orphanage or to a government’s shelter, not at our dump to be eaten up by pigs," says a resident who spoke to Punch on a condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ: Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho

According to a youth, Garba Julius, the community are working in harmony with law enforcement officers in an investigation.

DSP John Kennedy, a spokesperson for the Nasarawa Police Command however denied having knowledge concerning the incident.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

