Spectranet joins the world to honour women

As part of programmes to commemorate the 2018 International Women’s Day, foremost 4GLTE and internet service provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has rewarded outstanding Nigerian women with EVO MiFi devices for their contributions to societal development and excellence in various fields.

Women from Ikeja Golf Club were honoured and rewarded with the devices for offering significant contributions to social and humanitarian causes.

Speaking during the presentation of the devices, Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi advocated the appreciation and empowerment of women for their contribution to socio-economic development globally.

Awasthi said: “Appreciation of the critical role played by Nigerian women in societal advancement led to this reward and recognition drive. Women are key influencers of societal growth and development. Their contribution is critical to the overall functioning of the society and we at Spectranet recognise and appreciate the transformative role played by them in shaping up the future of societies.

“This recognition is coming at a time the EVO MiFi was unveiled by Spectranet to celebrate and empower women in Nigeria. Thespecially designed EVO MiFi will furtherhelp empower women by connecting them to opportunities.”.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to draw global attention to the empowerment and transformation of women’s lives.

Artistically designed for women, EVO MiFi comes bundled with two different data plans - at #20,000 with 40GB Data and at #25,000 with Unlimited Data respectively. In addition, customers will enjoy 50% data bonus in their next 6 renewals within 210 days of activation.

With limited edition, Spectranet encourages all Nigerians especially women, to walk into any of the Spectranet exclusive shops or Dealers and purchase one for their loved ones. The offer is till the stock lasts.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices.

Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. The state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016 and 2017.