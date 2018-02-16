news

Pictures showing a snake beheaded by a mob for stealing phones and money in the New Benin Market, has circulated the internet.

On Facebook, a man believed to be the owner of the reptile was stripped naked by a group of justice seekers who reportedly made the subject produce the stolen items.

Uuzele Louis who posted the images on his page made this known on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

According to Louis, the suspect alleged to have used the animal for robbery activities was beaten to a pulp. He was also forced to make the snake vomit the property.

Pictures shared by the Facebook user showed a bunch of men manhandle the snake man who was stripped naked in a jungle justice.

Drama involving snake which swallowed N36 million at JAMB

Nigerians have found a motivation to believe a shocking news rocking the administration of the Joint Admission Matriculations Board (JAMB).

An official of the Benue branch of the organization reportedly revealed that a sum of N36 million gathered from the sales of admission scratch card has been swallowed by a snake.

A sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told the JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for the amount, made in previous years before scratch cards were abolished.

During interrogation, the official denied stealing the money , opting to blame a mystery snake for the missing money.

