Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest

The abduction of a female doctor, Dr. Emem Udoh, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, has sparked negative reactions from her colleagues.

A statement offered by Dr. Ernest Ochang, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), embodied the feelings of medical practitioners. Members seemed highly disturbed concerning the incessant kidnapping that has overwhelmed the state in recent weeks.

Udoh's seizure occurred shortly after another doctor, Usang Ekanem was released by some hooded men. The freedom of the latter was facilitated by NMA's threat to down tools.

Some viral images saw a march of protesters belonging to the medical association who held out banners calling for the release of the their abducted member.

The outcry was launched at the office of the Cross River governor according to some pictures.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly those resident in Cross River State that another medical doctor was kidnapped on January 8, 2018.

"This is coming after Dr. Usang Ekanem was suddenly released after we threatened a sit at home action. The young doctor was coming back from an extended duty of caring for children which is her passion and had to work beyond her schedule due to the few hands available in her unit.

"We wish to inform Cross Riverians that this is one too many and a direct affront on our corporate existence. We took an oath to save lives and that much we must do. We pay tax and desire to live peacefully in the society.

"This targeted attack on us is unexplainable. What is more worrisome is the quietness of government whose responsibility is to provide security for its citizens. It is our collective resolve to call government to act through whatever means that is at our disposal," Ochang said in a statement.

Kidnappings in Nigeria appear too easy

Gangs who venture into the act of abducting people mainly as a means to extort the families and associates of their victims have found it too easy.

It suggests a weakness when it concerns the availability of security in Nigeria. Despite the perceived porosity in the quality of policing in Nigeria, law enforcement officers have recorded some remarkable achievement in high profile cases.

In the year 2017, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) successfully apprehended notorious kidnapper Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, 36, also known as Evans .

The suspect who is still in the custody of the police is reportedly responsible for the abduction of a bunch of top personalities in Nigeria.

His capture opened up a can of worms relating to kidnappings in the country.

Also, Anuoluwapo Joshua, 28, a woman believed to have abducted a three-year-old girl named Patience at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was nabbed by policemen in Ogun State.

The suspect who was arrested on Friday, December 29, 2017, reportedly carried out the abduction in July 2017.

According to Punch News, Patience's mother discovered that she was missing after returning from an errand. Since this period, there have been futile efforts to recover the little girl until recently.