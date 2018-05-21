SARS trio abandon guns to smoke weed in snitch video

news

A trio of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have been recorded in a video which saw them abandon their guns while enjoying some weed .

On their table was a half-empty bottle of liquor which helped complete the merry gathering reportedly in Abuja, according to the clip shared via Instablog9ja's IG on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The footage captioned, "you f**k around you get smoked," captured the men share the task of crushing and wrapping the weed while a football game went on in the background.

In the video, the SARS operatives seemed like a group of peace loving individuals but the experiences of some Nigerians may draw the life out of this image.

SARS forces I.T consultant to lie about being a Yahoo Boy

An I.T Consultant, Vaughn Itemuagbor, has had two scarring experiences with officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who made him lie about being a Yahoo Boy in order to extort money from him.

The professional confirmed the sad incidents, which occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in a report published by Punch News on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Itemuagbor had various body injuries on his elbow and arm as proof of maltreatment in the hand of SARS operatives. He expressed that the officers beat him up on a visit to a police station.

Punch News gathered in a chat with the I.T Consultant the action of the security men who forced him to writing two statements that saw him admit guilt as a Yahoo Boy and one who attempted to bribe the police.

The efforts of the SARS official yielded in a payment of N150,000, according to a Punch News report.