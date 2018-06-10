Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Road accident claims 5 in Niger

In Niger State Road accident claims 5 lives

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Garba, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Sunday, said that the accident involved a car and a truck.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Infant, 6 others die in Enugu auto crash play

Scene of an accident - Photo for illustrative purpose

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger said that five people were killed in an accident on Saturday along Lambata Kwakuti Road in Gurara Local Government Area.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Garba, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday, said that the accident involved a car and a truck.

He said the accident involved a white colour BMW with registration number BWR 264 SR and a Scana truck with registration number ISR 16 XU.

The sector commander said that all five occupants of the BMW died, adding that his men evacuated them to the Suleja General Hospital.

According to him, the cause of the accident is over-speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that FRSC would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

Garba also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

“We have already embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

He also appealed to residents in the state to promptly report road accidents to enable patrol officers to save lives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Car Papers These 6 vehicle particulars will keep you safe from police...bullet
2 Mistake! Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are fearedbullet
3 Corporal Punishment Wicked frogmarch kills female pupil who arrived...bullet

Related Articles

June 12 Buhari should also appease Igbos – Ohanaeze
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
Abiola FG releases details of national honour investiture for late politician
In Niger Delta Amaechi warns against militancy
June 12 FG says no national public holiday this year
Buhari Atiku commends President for honouring MKO Abiola
Rotimi Amaechi Minister says contractors need N100bn to complete East-West road project
In Niger State House of Assembly approves governor’s N3.2bn loan
Nigeria Here are the top 5 richest states in the country

Metro

In Ogun State 62 die in road accidents
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
End Of The Road Kidnapper gets treated to jungle justice during attempt to abduct 2 kids
Alleged witch disguised as cat
In Lagos Alleged "witch" disguised as cat killed by angry mob
5 ways to cut down your monthly expenses
Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic Photos]