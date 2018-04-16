Reckless driver kills female FUTA student returning from vigil

news

A reckless driver has reportedly knocked down a female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), while she was returning from a vigil.

The deceased, Deborah Ifejuwura Olajide, who was running a degree programme in Food Science Technology, at the institution, was knocked down on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Her corpse was discovered by school colleagues according to reports which also revealed that the driver of an unknown vehicle has ran into a FUTA junction speed breaker before killing Olajide who was still in her second year before passing.

A picture showed what is believed to be the lifeless body of the deceased covered in a hospital sheet.

Final year student reportedly dies in her sleep

A final year student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has died mysteriously in her sleep.

The deceased identified as Doris Chinaza Edeh was a final year student of the Sociology Department of the school.

According to reports, Doris was found dead on the morning of Monday, March 26, 2018.

Her corpse has now been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

May her soul rest in peace.