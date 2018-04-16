Home > Gist > Metro >

Reckless driver kills female FUTA student returning from vigil

Hit & Run Female FUTA student killed while returning from vigil

The deceased, a 200 level FUTA undergraduate, was killed while returning from a vigil.

  • Published:
A FUTA student was killed while a vehicle driver tried to avoid speed breakers. play

A FUTA student was killed while a vehicle driver tried to avoid speed breakers.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A reckless driver has reportedly knocked down a female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), while she was returning from a vigil.

The deceased, Deborah Ifejuwura Olajide, who was running a degree programme in Food Science Technology, at the institution, was knocked down on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

play Female FUTA student killed while returning from vigil (Instablog9ja)

 

Her corpse was discovered by school colleagues according to reports which also revealed that the driver of an unknown vehicle has ran into a FUTA junction speed breaker before killing Olajide who was still in her second year before passing.

A picture showed what is believed to be the lifeless body of the deceased covered in a hospital sheet.

ALSO READ: Tears as 8-months pregnant woman dies a month after wedding

Final year student reportedly dies in her sleep

A final year student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has died mysteriously in her sleep.

The deceased identified as Doris Chinaza Edeh was a final year student of the Sociology Department of the school.

According to reports, Doris was found dead on the morning of Monday, March 26, 2018.

Her corpse has now been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

May her soul rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Chasing Sweet Life New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker...bullet
3 Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]bullet

Related Articles

God Saved Them! Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote worthy chains and Timbs
Too Much Pain Tears flow as fiancé collapses beside lover's coffin during burial
Sticky Situation Lagos cab man in trouble after passenger dies in his vehicle
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident
Another Easter Tragedy Power company staff electrocuted in Ondo
In Lagos Trailer crushes soldier to death
Big Loss Beauty queen who missed fiancé's phone call suffers death grief

Metro

Not Man Enough School dropout murders girlfriend who forced pregnancy on him
Emani Kure
Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to married boyfriend
Sheik Ibrahim Inyass
Ridiculous Muslim faithfuls struggle to touch 'image' of Sheik Inyass on lamp post [Watch]
Electrocution
In Delta Popular Dj dies of electrocution