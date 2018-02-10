Reckless driver docked for killing seven

Home > Gist > Metro >

  Published:
The Abeokuta Police Command has on Friday, February 9, arraigned a motorist, Mayegun Babatunde, before an Isabo Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of seven people.

The suspect whose address remains unknown is reportedly facing a four-count charge of reckless driving, causing the death of seven people, negligence and driving a vehicle on the highway without a driver’s licence, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

ALSO READ: Driver docked for reckless driving

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 28, 2017, at about 2:30 p.m. at Ajebo/Kemta off Idi-Aba road in Abeokuta.

According to him, the defendant, a driver of a Volvo truck with registration number, KJA 731 XP, drove on the highway in a reckless and dangerous manner, which eventually led to the death of the deceased.

Eigbejiale also alleged that the truck driver, while driving dangerously, collided with a Nissan Blue Bird saloon car with registration Number, FD 638 EKY, carrying seven passengers, including the driver,

“The truck driver was on a very high speed, which he could not control and the truck’s break failed and hit the Nissan car, which leads to the death of the passengers inside the car.

“After the incident, the defendant showed negligence by not reporting to the police and at the time of his arrest, it was found that he drove the vehicle on the public highway without a  driver’s licence,’’ the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

ALSO READ: 30-yr-old man jailed 1 year for dangerous driving

The offence contravened Sections 5, 6 (1) and 10 of the Federal Highway Act Cap. F13 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

NAN reports that the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum before adjourning the case until March 19 for hearing.

