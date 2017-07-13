30-yr-old man jailed 1 year for dangerous driving

A 30-year-old man, Usman Saidi, was on Wednesday sentenced to one year imprisonment for driving dangerously in Osogbo, Osun.

Saidi was, however, given an option to pay a fine of N50, 000 after pleading guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Olowolagba, ordered that the convict should be kept in Ilesha Prisons until he paid the fine or served the jail term.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Ajayi, had told court that the convict committed the offense on July 10 along Ayetoro Olosedudu Lane in Osogbo.

The convict had faced a two-count charge of dangerous driving and not having a valid driver’s licence.

Ajayi said that the convict drove a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number QD 865 SGB in a dangerous manner and against road traffic laws without a valid driver’s licence.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 21 (B) and 18(1) of the Road Traffic Act, Cap 113 Vol.5, Laws of Osun State, 2003.

Counsel to the convict Mrs Abosede Aseyinka, prayed the court to temper Justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.