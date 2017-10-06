Polytechnic student explores suicide to end carry-over issues

His consistent failure to excel in a course examination has forced a student of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic on the path of suicide.

A Punch News report alleged that the undergraduate, Chinedu Iromauanya who hails from Abia State ingested a poisonous substance known as Sniper. This happened on Monday, October 2, 2016.

It was gathered that the subject was not cleared by the academic institution as he hasn't been able to complete the programme.

Punch also disclosed that he was released from the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital located in the state capital, Lafia the following day.

The viral incident did not reach the attention of the Nigeria Police Force in the state promptly. They were informed following an inquiry by reporters. The force, represented by its Public Relation Officer, DSP Idrisu Kennedy said on Wednesday:

“I am just hearing this now and I do not think the management of the institute has reported the case to the police.

“I will confirm from our officers in charge of the area where the incident happened to unravel the reason for the attempted suicide.”

A report on students or others resorting to suicide in order to escape a difficult circumstance is not unprecedented. As a matter of fact, it is quite rampant.

It gives rise to the question concerning the quality and availability of mental health in Nigeria. Do we have a structure that allows individuals battling with depression or a psychological challenge get help?

The answer is 'not quite!' Nigerians have gotten to a point where they have more confidence in traditional medicine when they are faced with nursing back to good health a family or loved one dealing with a mental illness. That seems to be the best choice and often times it has favoured those who go down that route.

To save face, the health authorities will argue that facilities have been put in place to cater for those needing mental care, but there hasn't been enough activism to feel bold about that claim.