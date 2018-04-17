Home > Gist > Metro >

Polytechnic student drowns while fetching water in Bayelsa

Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa

Kunle reportedly tripped and fell into the river bordering the polytechnic on Sunday, April 15, 2018, while trying to fetch water.

The shocking death of one Adekunle, a Public Administration student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State, has been revealed.

Instablog9ja reports that the young man drowned in a river close to the school.

According to reports, Kunle reportedly tripped and fell into the river bordering the polytechnic on Sunday, April 15, 2018, while trying to fetch water.

The Deceased, Adekunle play

The Deceased, Adekunle

(Instagram)

 

The lack of water on the campus has driven many students to the river, but Adekunle's death has finally prompted his aggrieved colleagues to protest against the lack of potable water and the alleged neglect of students by the school authorities.

The reports revealed that the students rely on the river and other unconventional means for water.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Corps member feared dead in boat mishap in Bayelsa community

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member is feared drowned in a boat accident on Thursday in Okpotuwari Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Sources in the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the corps member, who hailed from Anambra drowned when the canoe he boarded capsized.

Mr Tontiemote Yeiyei, a resident of the community said that the deceased, who was serving at Okpotuwari Community had gone to Ondewari with two of his friends across the Osiana creek by a hand paddled canoe.

Amnesty International says a Libyan coastguard boat crew contributed to the drowning of migrants in the Mediterranean o November 6. Some migrants were rescued by a German NGO vessel play

Amnesty International says a Libyan coastguard boat crew contributed to the drowning of migrants in the Mediterranean o November 6. Some migrants were rescued by a German NGO vessel

(AFP/File)

 

Yeiyei said the ill-fated canoe encountered rough currents at the jetty as the deceased and the others were returning to Okpotuwari.

He said that following the boat accident, sympathisers quickly raised a search party, during which the two others were rescued alive.

“The rescue team searched for the remains of the drowned corps member to no avail, and local divers later joined them but they are yet to find the body. Hopefully it will be afloat by Saturday.

“The survivors have been stabilised and are being taken care of at a clinic,” Yeiyei said.

Marine police sources in Southern Ijaw said that the incident was yet to be reported.

