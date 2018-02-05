Home > Gist > Metro >

Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives on Facebook

Heart of Romeo Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union

A picture posted on Facebook by a man named Agusi Oyeintari showed him happily sandwiched between his wives.

  • Published:
Agusi Oyeintari proudly showed off his wives in a picture posted on Facebook. play

Agusi Oyeintari proudly showed off his wives in a picture posted on Facebook.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A polygamous man, Agusi Oyeintari, cut the reflection of a fulfilled man following a picture he shared of himself in company of two lovely wives who he seemed quite smitten about.

In a Facebook post he put up on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Oyeintari thanked God for a successful union, expressing pride about having the women in his life.

Oyeintari and his daughters who rocked matching outfits. play Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union (Facebook)

 

One of his social media posts showed him sandwiched between his partners who also looked delighted in a picture.

He was captured with his hands on the belly of one of his wives who wore a blue blouse. The latter appeared pregnant based on a sighting of her protruded belly.

In other posts, Agusi Oyeintari was seen in images displaying his children, two boys and two girls. An expression of fulfillment lingered in the eyes of the daughters who were seen rocking the same outfit.

The boys, who struck a nice pose with their dad bore the look of those enjoying proper care from their parents as suggested by their well-fitted outfits.

ALSO READ: "She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her", says man who pushes lover in trolley

Happiness in Oyeintari's polygamous family is not so common place in a Nigerian society that has offered open arms  when it concerns men having multiple wives.

A cheerful Oyeintari in a picture with his sons. play

A cheerful Oyeintari in a picture with his sons.

(Facebook)

 

This is because such association have often brought about rivalry resulting in malicious attack and even deaths.

Some men have however managed to maintain peace and less enmity between their partners by ensuring that they are equally satisfied.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Devils In Disguise 13-yr-old girl allegedly impregnated by 8 menbullet
3 Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organsbullet

Related Articles

Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Needing Love Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
Demonic Being Serial killer faces death sentence for gruesome murder
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
Love in Tokyo "She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her", says man who pushes lover in trolley
Child Rapist Meet man who allegedly lured girls into sex with custard and milk
Too Much Pain Tears dripping down, fiancée collapses beside dead lover's coffin in homage

Metro

The fiancée of the deceased kneels beside lover's coffin in homage.
Too Much Pain Tears dripping down, fiancée collapses beside dead lover's coffin in homage
A cannibal tribe.
To The Rescue! Pet owner turns cannibal, bites Rottweiler attempting to kill own Jack Russel
The restaurant was reportedly ignored as she attempted to get payment for the service rendered to him.
Confidence! "Do you know who I am," customer who refused to pay for meal asks restaurant owner
An accused has been ordered to receive 20 strokes of cane for stealing.
Good For Him Youth to receive 20 lashes for stealing mobile phone