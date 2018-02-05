Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives on Facebook

news

A polygamous man, Agusi Oyeintari, cut the reflection of a fulfilled man following a picture he shared of himself in company of two lovely wives who he seemed quite smitten about.

In a Facebook post he put up on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, Oyeintari thanked God for a successful union, expressing pride about having the women in his life.

One of his social media posts showed him sandwiched between his partners who also looked delighted in a picture.

He was captured with his hands on the belly of one of his wives who wore a blue blouse. The latter appeared pregnant based on a sighting of her protruded belly.

In other posts, Agusi Oyeintari was seen in images displaying his children, two boys and two girls. An expression of fulfillment lingered in the eyes of the daughters who were seen rocking the same outfit.

The boys, who struck a nice pose with their dad bore the look of those enjoying proper care from their parents as suggested by their well-fitted outfits.

Happiness in Oyeintari's polygamous family is not so common place in a Nigerian society that has offered open arms when it concerns men having multiple wives.

This is because such association have often brought about rivalry resulting in malicious attack and even deaths.