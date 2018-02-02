Home > Gist > Metro >

South Africa Man professes passionate love for girlfriend

Love in Tokyo "She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her", man who pushes wife in trolley professes

Lizo Taliwe, who was spotted pushing his lover in a shopping cart reflected that love is important above material things.

  • Published:
"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,”  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship. play

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,”  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Cape Town, South Africa, a man who pushes his lover around in a trolley, Lizo Taliwe has expressed a sense of duty concerning his partner who he described as his queen.

The passionate lover described to reporters his deep affection for 40-year-old girlfriend Zukiswa Dyantyi, who was captured sitting in a shopping cart while a passionate Taliwe dragged her with slight difficulty.

Despite this, he has told newsmen that he doesn't mind weather challenges, making his sweetheart comfortable is all that matters to him.

“She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her in any way.

“I enjoy what I’m doing and I don’t mind the hot weather. As long as my queen is happy, I’m happy too,”  he told the Daily Sun who caught up with him during a trip.

It does not matter to Taliwe that they are poor. To him, materialistic things should not come before true love.

ALSO READ: Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet barely a year after wedding

This was his advice to romance seekers who he urged to focus only on the fundamental recipe needed for a good relationship - love.

“She is not lazy. I love her and I don’t want her to get tired.

"Even though we are poor and don’t have anything, we love each other.

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,” he said in devotion to his lover.

According to reports, the pair have been together for a period of eight years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta...bullet
3 Evil Spirit Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security...bullet

Related Articles

Mother's Charm Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with best man
No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
Thief! Housemaid begs for mercy as boss calls her out for stealing (Video)
Needing Love Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
Demonic Being Serial killer faces death sentence for gruesome murder
High Class Robber “I only target oyinbo people", beggar caught stealing admits

Metro

President Barack Obama laughing hard.
Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes laughing stock
A picture showed Abomini the suspect with a badly beaten face, suspected to be the outcome from poor handling by a mob.
Child Rapist Meet man who allegedly has sex with little girls lured by custard and milk
Onur Kurkurt is among a group of eight persons alleged to have killed the deceased, Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede.
Heartless Human Being Turkish citizen shows no remorse over alleged killing of Nigerian man
A woman accused of bewitching her husband was beaten to a state of coma by her in-laws.
Marriage Wahala Woman accused of witchcraft beaten to coma by in-laws