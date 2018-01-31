Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly raping minor in Jos

news

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested three men for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Presenting the suspects to newsmen in Jos, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, said all the suspects hailed from Angwan Rogo of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

According to Adie, the incident took place on Jan. 23 and the case was reported to the Angwan Rogo Division of the command by the mother of the victim on Jan 26.

He said that the suspects conspired with one, Yahaya, and dragged the girl into his room where they all raped her.

“They dragged her and when she became unconscious, they raped her mercilessly.

“On receipt of the report, our detectives swung into action and arrested the suspects, except Yahaya, who is still at large.

“The suspects have confessed to have committed the crime and would be charged to court as soon as practicable, ” he said.

The commissioner said the command would intensify action to arrest the fourth suspect still at a large.