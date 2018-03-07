Pigs eat babies alive in Nasarawa

news

In Masaka, Nasarawa State, two newborn babies have been confirmed dead following an attack by some wandering pigs who reportedly ate them alive.

This happened on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Jeun Makadi community where the deceased were allegedly abandoned.

Punch News disclosed that the pair were left for dead at a dumpsite, exposing them to a possibility of harm from the animals.

Reporters who visited the site of the attack confirmed that they had injuries to the face.

Residents of the area who believed the infants were alive before they were eaten condemned their parents for neglecting them. Surrendering the babies to an orphanage seemed a better choice to observers.

“We believe that the babies were left at the dump on Monday evening or Tuesday morning. When we got to the dump, pigs had already eaten one of the babies and escaped with the corpse.

"Some people staying close to the dump told us that there were indications that the kids were alive when they were abandoned.

“There has been pandemonium in our area. People have been trooping to the dump when they get the information that newborn twins were abandoned there.

"Residents, who were at the scene of the incident, rained curses on the person that dumped the babies.

"They could have taken the babies to an orphanage or to a government’s shelter, not at our dump to be eaten up by pigs," says a resident who spoke to Punch on a condition of anonymity.

According to a youth, Garba Julius, the community are working in harmony with law enforcement officers in an investigation.

DSP John Kennedy, a spokesperson for the Nasarawa Police Command however denied having knowledge concerning the incident.

Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids

Rosemary Okafor, a 30-year-old mom has been arrested for selling her newborn baby for the sum of N350,000. She had planned to use the money acquired to raise three other kids.

She was apprehended by reps from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Okafor, it was gathered, was lined up among a group of human traffickers engaged in the abduction and sale of children.

The mother is part of a crop of 8 men and 3 women, nabbed on suspicion of abuse related to the sale of human persons in Lagos, Abuja and the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

According to reports, she admitted selling the baby in order to raise funds needed for the tuition fees of other children.