Home > Gist > Metro >

Onitsha businessman turned hunter is offering you deer for val

Meat Anybody? Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val

The eastern Nigeria based businessman announced an interest to sell deer in a pre-valentines' auction.

  • Published:
Ifeanyi holding out items for the Valentines' bazaar. play

Ifeanyi holding out items for the Valentines' bazaar.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ifeanyi Valentine Romeo, an Onitsha-based businessman who is also a hunter, has offered followers on his Facebook page an opportunity to have an experience of how a bite of deer meat tastes like, having caught two on his farm, announced for auction around Valentine's day.

On Sunday, February 11, 2018, he invited his followers to contact him privately if they were thinking of having a crisp succulent stake encounter, when they have had a bite from the animal's flesh.

Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val. play Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val (Fox News)

 

Only friends who were able to reach him by 1:30 PM on the day would have had a chance of getting a feel of this following the time-bound announcement.

Pictures shows Romeo holding the hunting prizes, while he was simply just examining the cash worthy corpses of the ruminant mammals in another image.

"Sunday sales. Pre valentine auction sales... Twin mgbada for sale. Hit my inbox before 1.30pm," he writes baring our what is often on the minds of most young Nigerians - St. Valentines shopping for lovers.

Postby

ALSO READ: Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho

The appreciation for these yearly culture is very high in these parts of West Africa, where promiscuity closely shares a boundary with romance. This is possibly why a hotel in Gombe state, Nigeria, has expressed bluntly its lack of interest when it concerns potential customers who have a knack for promiscuity.

This was easily deduced from a statement contained on a list of regulations.

A publication titled "Important Notice" explained in simple terms the conditions a customer needs to fulfill in order to earn an accommodation at the unnamed hospitality home.

An image circulating local media offered texts that drove home the concerns of the resting place.

"Fornication, Adultery and any form of sexual promiscuity are not allowed," the second instruction on a list of rules reads.

A hospitality home in Gombe state prohibits fornication and adultery within his premises. play A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises (Press)

 

Northern Nigeria where Gombe state is located is an environment that has a high-placed appeal for religious sentiment which often emphasize on embracing moral values.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Believe It Or Not Snake allegedly swallows N36m cash at Benue officebullet
2 JAMB Nigerians react to 'money swallowing' mystery snakebullet
3 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Businessman docked over alleged N22m fraud
In Kogi 2 policemen, naval personnel, 15 others held for kidnap
Kidnapping 'The church is no longer safe', Twitter user narrates harrowing experience
Morning Teaser 'My best friend's wife is carrying my baby'
Wale Tinubu Friends hail oil magnate's winning streaks
Badoo Native doctor who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police [Photos]
Gang War Anambra-born businessman shot to death by rivals in SA [Graphic Photo]
Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Metro

A chorister who got knocked up by the pastor's son has faced rejection.
Where is the Love? Pastor turns monster to protect son from future babymama
Safety of health a major concern in Lekki, where a supermarket reportedly sells expired chocolates.
Maga Must Pay You risk stomach pain if you bought cheap chocolates in Lekki supermarket
Why Nigerians love Kilishi, the lacy beef jerky from Northern Nigeria
Kilishi Why we love this lacy beef jerky from Northern Nigeria
Graphic Content
Acid Attack Survivor Close to N10m raised in 24hrs for lady's plastic surgery