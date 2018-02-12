Onitsha businessman turned hunter is offering you deer for val

news

Ifeanyi Valentine Romeo, an Onitsha-based businessman who is also a hunter, has offered followers on his Facebook page an opportunity to have an experience of how a bite of deer meat tastes like, having caught two on his farm, announced for auction around Valentine's day.

On Sunday, February 11, 2018, he invited his followers to contact him privately if they were thinking of having a crisp succulent stake encounter, when they have had a bite from the animal's flesh.

Only friends who were able to reach him by 1:30 PM on the day would have had a chance of getting a feel of this following the time-bound announcement.

Pictures shows Romeo holding the hunting prizes, while he was simply just examining the cash worthy corpses of the ruminant mammals in another image.

"Sunday sales. Pre valentine auction sales... Twin mgbada for sale. Hit my inbox before 1.30pm," he writes baring our what is often on the minds of most young Nigerians - St. Valentines shopping for lovers.

The appreciation for these yearly culture is very high in these parts of West Africa, where promiscuity closely shares a boundary with romance. This is possibly why a hotel in Gombe state, Nigeria, has expressed bluntly its lack of interest when it concerns potential customers who have a knack for promiscuity.

This was easily deduced from a statement contained on a list of regulations.

A publication titled "Important Notice" explained in simple terms the conditions a customer needs to fulfill in order to earn an accommodation at the unnamed hospitality home.

An image circulating local media offered texts that drove home the concerns of the resting place.

"Fornication, Adultery and any form of sexual promiscuity are not allowed," the second instruction on a list of rules reads.

Northern Nigeria where Gombe state is located is an environment that has a high-placed appeal for religious sentiment which often emphasize on embracing moral values.