Following a successful premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" premiered in Nigeria.

The premiere held on Sunday, February 4, 2017, with MO Abudu, Kenneth Okolie, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rachel Oniga, OC Ukeje, Aliko Dangote, Chigurl, Zainab Balogun among others in attendance.

A romantic comedy from EbonyLife Films, the movie is directed by Ishaya Bako, and stars Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie, Akah Nnani, Kemi Lala Akindoju among others.

In the romantic comedy, a disillusioned London chef visits Nigeria and struggles with her matchmaking mother and restoring the family's rundown hotel.

She's heartbroken when she discovers the man she loves is buying it.