Photos from The Royal Hibiscus Hotel premiere

"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" Kenneth Okolie, Zainab Balogun, Aliko Dangote attend premiere [Photos]

Aliko Dangote, Zainab Balogun and MO Abudu were among the celebrities who attended the grand premiere of "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel."

  Published:
The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere play Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (Pulse)
Following a successful premiere at the Toronto International  Film Festival, "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" premiered in Nigeria.

The premiere held on Sunday, February 4, 2017, with MO Abudu, Kenneth Okolie, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rachel Oniga, OC Ukeje, Aliko Dangote, Chigurl, Zainab Balogun among others in attendance.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere play Adams Oshiomhole and Aliko Dangote attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (Pulse)

 

A romantic comedy from EbonyLife Films, the movie is directed by Ishaya Bako, and stars Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie, Akah Nnani, Kemi Lala Akindoju among others.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere play OC Ukeje and Ibukun Togonu attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (Pulse)

 

In the romantic comedy, a disillusioned London chef visits Nigeria and struggles with her matchmaking mother and restoring the family's rundown hotel.

She's heartbroken when she discovers the man she loves is buying it.

"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" will premiere in cinemas on February 9, 2018.

Image
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere
    attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere
    Dj Cuppy attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere
    Meg Otanwa attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Kate Henshaw attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Omoni Oboli attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Toni Tones attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Kemi Lala Akindoju attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Omawunmi attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Waje attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Ini Dima-Okojie attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Mo Abudu attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Eunice Omole attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Eku Edewor attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Dolapo Oni attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Dakore Akande attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Azuka Ogujiuba attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Guest attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Yolande Okereke attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Lola Rae attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Rachel Oniga attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Arese Chike attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Chigurl attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Tope Oshin attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Nkiru Anumudu attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Ruth Osime attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Uzor Osimkpa attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Banke Balogun attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Lamide Akintobi attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere   
  • Layole Oyatogun attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Faith attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Shade Ladipo attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Adams Oshiomhole and Aliko Dangote attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Kenneth Okolie attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Noble Igwe attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Chef Eros attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Cobhams Asuquo attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere   
  • Deyemi Okanlawon attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Mai Atafo attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • OC Ukeje attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Diipo Adeusi attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Damilola Ogunsi    
  • Johnny Drille attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere   
  • Jide Kosoko attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Charles Inojie attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Ishaya Bako attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Steve Ayorinde attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Kunle Afolayan attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Joro Olumofin attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Rick Nwanso attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Moses Babatope attendz the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Alibaba and Mary Akpobome attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Dj Caise and Xerona Duke attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • Emmanuel Oyeleke and Nanfe Jemimah attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel   
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere
    OC Ukeje and Ibukun Togonu attends the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel    
  • The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Movie Premiere
    Obi Asika attend the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel    
