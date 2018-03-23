No escape for lady married to violent police husband

news

There is no obvious escape route for a woman married to a South African policeman who has physically abused her.

An intervention from brother, Moreki Mo, who tweeted about the violence appeared to be only resistance the victim could pull.

In the tweet, the cop Bruce Mathebula, reportedly threatened to kill his wife who had already suffered a serious injury to her face.

Her looks following various assault was a sharp contrast when compared to her actual appearance.

Responses from followers expressed displeasure over the alleged assault on the South African woman.

A Twitter user thinks Mathebula deserves to suffer violence equivalent to his wife's experiences.

Mob justice for man who beat wife to death

In Amarata, Bayelsa State, a man has fallen into the hands of a merciless mob for allegedly beating his wife to death .

A picture circulating online media showed the woman beater clogged in a crowd of people. He appeared to have suffered violence from the group based on the posture he maintained in the image.

No further details have been made available concerning the incident fast becoming a center theme in Nigerian marriages.

Societal complex have placed women at the receiving end of widespread violence from their partners.

To fight this, the women have resorted to violent means in defiance of the situation but the reaction has often put them against the law.