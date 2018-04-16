news

One Fatimah Yakubu has been arrested and arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate's Court on Monday, April 16, 2018, for allegedly burning her eight-year-old ward's buttocks on a stove.

TheNation reports that the 37-year-old nanny, of No. 15, Ologolo Street, Lekki, Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of assault occasioning grievous harm .

ALSO READ: Disgraced nanny pleads guilty to child abuse

The court heard that Fatimah committed the alleged offence on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at about 11 am, at her residence.

Prosecuting Sergeant, Friday Mameh said: “The defendant grievously harmed the 9-year-old girl by burning her buttocks with a burning stove which caused her bodily harm”.

However, Yakubu pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Bakare granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

The case was then adjourned until May 5, 2018.

Maid sets young wards on fire, killing one

A heartbroken relative has shared the tragic story of his little cousins' demise at the hand of their househelp who is also a minor.

The Facebook User, Kingsley Chukwuemeka Ubani, revealed that the shocking incident happened three weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Househelp sends boss to coma

According to his post, the boys identified as Ekene and Ebuka, were set ablaze by their help and have been fighting hard to survive the injuries they sustained in the incident.

Unfortunately, Ekene lost his life yesterday, Monday, March 5, while Ebuka continues to fight.

May God give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss, while we pray for speedy recovery for little Ebuka.