'My boss raped, impregnated me, said I should do my worse'

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Rose, a 24-year-old lady working as a housemaid for a family living in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

I have been with the family for about two years now but as I write this, I am in tears because of what I have neem going through in the hands of my master who has turned me into his sex slave.

I am an orphan and since I was 16-years-old, I have been struggling to fend for myself and my younger ones. I was brought from my hometown in the South-South to Lagos by an aunt who has been using me as her meal ticket.

Instead of my aunt who had promised to either send me to school or make me learn a trade to fulfill her promises, she has been giving me out as a maid to different families while she collected my salaries with the promise of helping me save them.

I got this new job after I was sent packing by my former employers who accused me of bringing thieves to rob their home. God knows I was innocent of the accusation but they would not listen to my explanations.

They got me arrested, locked me up, charged me to a court and I was remanded in prison custody for three weeks before I was granted bail when the judge found out I was framed up.

When I got to this new household, they were so nice to me especially my madam who treated me as her relative. For the first time in my life, I found love as the woman made sure she bought me clothes, gave me money to make my hair, buy makeup and I even had an air conditioner and cable TV in my room.

But my problem started when my oga decided to take me more than a maid but his sex machine. I had stayed with the family for about six months when he came to my room one night after his wife had traveled.

It was around 11 pm when he knocked on the door and when I opened, thinking there was something he wanted me to do for him, he pushed me into the room. He had only a boxer short and reeked of alcohol.

He turned, locked the door and promptly removed his boxer, bringing out his erect penis. I tried to scream and asked him what he was doing but he told me that if I made a noise, he would kill me and no one would ask him.

I was trembling in fear and resorted to begging him but he gave me a slap across my face which almost blinded me and threw me to the floor. That night, my boss raped me two times before leaving.

I was left in pains and cried till daybreak. In the morning, he came to me and told me he was sorry and that he was drunk when he raped me. He saw that I had packed my things and wanted to leave but he begged me to stay as his wife would leave him if she found out.

After begging me and promising it would not happen again, he gave me some money and knowing that my aunt would not think twice before sending me out of her house if I went back, I decided to stay back, hoping he would keep his promise.

But two weeks later, the same thing happened again and since then, he has been raping me violently and all the time vowing to kill me if I ever reported to anyone or leave his house.

I found out two months ago that I was pregnant and when I told him, he screamed at me and said I wanted to plant a bastard on him. He said he was going to give me money to go for an abortion but when I refused and threatened that I would tell his wife but he said he would kill me if I ever tried such.

My madam has been out of town for some months now and is due back in two weeks and I know she would surely find out that I am pregnant.

I don't know what to do right now and I feel like ending it all. I am so confused. Please, I need advice from readers.

Rose."

Dear readers, this is another pathetic story of man's inhumanity to another. Rose is in a serious dilemma and needs advice so on Morning Teaser today, we want you to tell her what she should do.