In Agege, Lagos, a mob has rescued a lady, Abidemi Omoniyi, 22, who was captured by a group of kidnappers .

The Nation News confirmed this in an interview with the victim who boarded an unpainted taxi expected to take her from Egbatedo to Pen Cinema, Agege.

Omoniyi soon knew who her company was after Emeka Okeke, the driver of the vehicle spelt it out for her - she was going to die on the day.

The lady was to be taken to Ibadan where her breast and other body organs will be removed in order to supply a buyer.

“It was only the driver and a woman that were in when I joined. Few metres away, two others entered the vehicle pretending to be passengers.

"I knew I entered a wrong vehicle immediately the driver, Emeka Okeke, started telling the female passenger (Blessing Nwaeze) that she did not lock his boot properly.



"He said the woman did not tell him she had dollars in the boot and for that reason, everyone in the car would share it. As soon as I heard that, I told myself these were fraudsters and I asked them to drop me. But they refused.

"The next thing, the woman held me and the old man (Monday Onwuka) started fondling my breast. The driver brought out a simcard and put inside a phone and called someone that they were on their way with the items.



"They told me they will cut off my breasts and other parts and that a customer was already waiting for us at Ibadan. The old man said I will die today that no matter how I screamed, no one will hear my voice.



"Fortunately, there was a man that has been observing what was happening. The driver got to a busy spot and raised the alarm. He said he has been hearing my voice and it seemed I was shouting for help.



"He asked them who I was and the woman immediately said I was her younger sister and that our parents said they should bring me home.

"I told the man I do not know them and that I had entered the vehicle thinking it was a taxi.



"That was when people gathered and started beating them. They were four but one was able to escape while the other three were beaten and handed over to the police," Abidemi Omoniyi told The Nation.

Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend

Kind prayers have welcomed the death of young lady who reportedly died after meeting a Facebook boyfriend .

This was captured in a social media post by a user, Nancy Oluwadarasimi Nancy, who offered a note of advice to her audience while trying to come to terms with the passing of the deceased.

Her key warning bothered on paying attention to safety while meeting new acquaintances.

"I m deeply shocked at the suddeness of ur demise, take hearts Mr debemu..

"This girl died after meeting her Facebook boyfriend yesterday,***praying that the Almighty God forgive should forgive all her transgressions and accept her into his kingdom. Amen.

"Pls girls be careful of who you mingle with, this world is very wicked ... Still can't believe this

"May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Rip Sochi," reads a post by Nancy.