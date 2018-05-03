Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady who travelled to Delta for sex meets ritual killers

Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers

A fresh deep cut stayed sharp on the arm of a woman who was almost killed by a play boy turned ritual killer.

A lady occupies the backseat of a vehicle alongside a man thought to have attempted to kill her.

A lady occupies the backseat of a vehicle alongside a man thought to have attempted to kill her.

(Tatafo Naija)
A young lady who travelled from Benin to Delta State for sex has fell into the hands of a ritual killer but she escaped.

She was promised a sum of N40,000 before embarking on her trip according to a post on Tatafo Naija's Instagram.

Unfortunately, a sweet deal turned sour for the unnamed woman who was reportedly locked up in a room located in a duplex owned by her host.

Captured but not discouraged. She escaped through an opening in a ceiling offering her an opportunity to escape through a fence.

A picture displayed a man believed to be the ritual killer, pinned by the wrist with a handcuff.

2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them

Two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, alleged to have murdered sibling named Friday, have been arrested by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.

Two brothers who beheaded brother believed to have bewitched them have been apprehended by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.

(Punch News)

 

The pair reportedly laid an ambush for the deceased who was on a hunting trip and beheaded him.

This was based on their conviction that their late brother bewitched them, causing them to be poor.

Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, the state police commissioner, confirmed the arrest in the capital, Uyo.

It was gathered that the suspects decapitated Friday's body, burying his head and leaving the his other parts to rot.

“The deceased, one Friday Enyeokpon ‘m’ of Ikot Abasi Asutan Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area left his house and went into the bush to check his traps and while still in the bush, the suspects, one Akaninyene Enyeokpon ‘m’, and Ime Enyeokpon ‘m’, both of same address, emerged from their hideouts, unlawfully killed the deceased, beheaded the deceased, buried the deceased’s head and abandoned the lifeless body in the bush.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, noting that the deceased bewitched them with witchcraft and caused their misfortune in life.

“The deceased’s head was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary and two machetes used by the suspects in the murder of the deceased were recovered. Investigation is still in progress,” says Ogunjemilusi.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse.

