Home > Gist > Metro >

Nigerian lesbian visits Ibadan with white lover but may never go back

No Love Nigerian lesbian visits Ibadan with white lover but may never go back

Moji Solar-Percy regretted the experience he had while interacting with middle-class Nigerians in Ibadan.

  • Published:
A Nigerian lesbian, captured with her white partner, recounted a visit to Ibadan, Oyo State, iwith mixed feelings. play

A Nigerian lesbian, captured with her white partner, recounted a visit to Ibadan, Oyo State, iwith mixed feelings.

(Spilled News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Moji Solar-Percy, a Nigerian woman who visited Ibadan, Oyo State, with her white partner may have reservations concerning a subsequent visit.

The lady who spent nine days in Nigeria encountered an unfriendly reaction from some middle-class members of the society but she had nice comments about the locals who gave her a good reception.

play Nigerian lesbian visits Ibadan with white lover but may never go back (Ibadan Insider)

 

The lesson for Moji Solar-Percy is maintaining one's prestige as expressed in a Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) post published on Friday, April 11, 2018.

''Surprise!!!! We spent the past amazing 9 days in Nigeria !! We spent a lot of time with the local people and found them to be warm, kind accommodating, content and hard working, but the so called middle class, the uneducated Literates ???that’s a whole other story!!

"Nigeria we hail thee. Beyond your worst fears lies the keys to your promised land.

"I was afraid to go and guess what, if you carry yourself with respect and dignity, the world will carry you as such !!! #'' Solar-Percy wrote on IG according to LIB.

Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down

The harsh treatment of some men reported to be gay has inspired opinion on social media.

On Instagram, some users condemned the public shaming of the alleged homosexuals who were reportedly paraded naked by a mob in Abia State.

play Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down (Instablog9ja/Instagram)

ALSO READ: Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother

In a picture, the victims were slightly covered with palm fronds while a mob strolled with them.

The event had some users wondering about the humanity in the Nigerian populace who have had the support of the government in their condemnation of homosexual activities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Everywhere We Go Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in Californiabullet
2 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
3 Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 menbullet

Related Articles

TB Joshua Prophet reportedly delivers lesbian partners
Satanic World Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?
By Fire, By Force Man killed for rejecting sexual advances from homosexual friend
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother
Jungle Justice Gay man soaked in blood after nasty Imo mob attack
Have Mercy Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down
Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity

Metro

Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
A group of youths in Lekki, Lagos, might be seeing an end to their luxurious lifestyle following an EFCC arrest.
Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid
A Sudanese teenager, Noura Hussein, was convicted of premeditated murder in April 2018.
Life For Life Sudanese girl sentenced to death for stabbing husband who tried to rape her
Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord