While a Facebook Live video was being recorded, a man identified as Devyn Holmes, has been accidentally shot in the head by girlfriend, Cassandra Damper.

The unfortunate event occurred while the pair engaged themselves in a conversation in company of another man Cadilac Coleman.

According to Mail Online, injured Holmes has been placed on life support following an unintentional discharge of bullet on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

The victim and his friends reportedly parked at a petrol filling station in Houston, Texas, where the incident occurred.

A grand jury is expected to decide on a charge against Damper who reportedly tried to cover up involvement.

Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest

A man has been shot and killed after he got it into his head to wear a bulletproof vest at a party and try to take a gunshot with it.

According to Houston police, there is an ongoing search to find the man that fired the fatal shot early on Sunday morning, March 4.

Investigators disclosed that forensic tests will determine if the bullet went through the vest or struck an uncovered area of the victims.

LIB reports that the police believe that six to eight people were in attendance at the party.

Sgt. Mark Hollbrook, Houston Homicide, said that while it’s unusual for people to put on body armour and play with guns at a party, “these things happen sometimes.”

The name of the victim was not disclosed at the time of this report.