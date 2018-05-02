Home > Gist > Metro >

Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper

Hot In Here Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper

A mob found entertainment while watching a man eat raw pepper. This was punishment for an act of theft.

  • Published:
Man forced to eat pepper for stealing is captured drinking water from a bowl. play

(Instablog9ja)
In Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, a man suspected of theft, has been forced to eat raw pepper while an audience watched on.

This was captured in a video on social media. The clip showed him occupy a seat with a matching table laid with the hot vegetable and a bowl of water.

play Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper (NDTV)

 

Despite the chilli effect he seemed to be experiencing while eating the crop, the suspect felt more obligated to continue in the act.

This is perceived to be motivated by a fear of being beaten.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

A crowd which gathered to watch him appeared oblivious to his gestures of suffering expressed by the unnamed man.

ALSO READ: Thief decides to rape lady who had only N100 at home

Hungry 70-yr-old man flogged publicly for stealing pumpkin

In Uganda, a 70-year-old man has been made to suffer some public flogging for stealing a pumpkin from a neighbour.

Pictures circulating online media revealed the victim in a reclined position poised to received ten lashes on cane.

In one of the images, the pitiable elder held the stolen item to the chest as if to provide proof of the theft.

The man who is reportedly from Nyabubare Kigarama Sheema District of the East African country, had on some tattered clothes suggesting his poor background.

A factor that has motivated divided opinions on Facebook where users chose pity over scorn.

play Hungry 70-yr-old man flogged publicly for stealing pumpkin (Instablog9ja)

 

In Nigeria, petty crimes have been met with violence, a mob justice is likely a possibility for the subject. His old age would have had no bearing on his life as observed in some cases.

