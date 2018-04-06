news

In Kolkata, India, the police have apprehended a 43-year-old man, Subhabrato Mazumdar, who reported stored the corpse of his mum, Bina Mazumdar, in a freeze in order to receive her pension.

Officers are looking to uncover the mysteries behind the act according to the Indian Express News.

Subhabrato Mazumdar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed this in a report.

Mazumdar revealed that the suspect held on to his mother's corpse for close to three years after dying from a cardiac arrest.

“Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated," says the police chief in a chat with the Indian Express.

The father of the suspect who is 90 years old was reportedly in-the-know of his cunning son's behaviour.

Dad kills son over ownership of farmland in Enugu

In Enugu State, Nigeria, a father, Hyacinth Ilo, has killed his son , Izuchukwu over who gets ownership of a cashew nuts farmland.

Police spokesperson SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

The incident reportedly occurred at a village named Obinetiti Isikwe Punch News reports.

“Hyacinth Ilo, 60, allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo.

“In the ensuing argument over cashew nut ownership between them the father allegedly hit his son with a stick on the back of his head who immediately slumped and died.

“On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave inside his compound," says Amaraizu in a report.

The suspect, Hyacinth Ilo, who is aged 60, is helping police in their investigation according to Punch.