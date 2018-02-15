Home > Gist > Metro >

Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal

A Twitter user has rained curses on a blog site whose post about a planned marriage proposal almost ruined his chances.

A Twitter user, Prince Roland Dosunmu‏, who regrets revealing his plans to propose to his girlfriend on the micro-blogging site has sent curses to a blog site which reported the story before he set his eyes on the bride-to-be.

Dosunmu who is now engaged to be married rued announcing his intentions on social media after he came across a tweet by Gist Reel.

He posted a screenshot of the blogger's comments along with texts expressing anger.

The man who had travelled from Lagos to Kebbi state in a journey that lasted for 23 hours, seemed concerned about having his plans revealed before he could execute.

A crushing disappointment will most likely pass quickly for him as soon as he gets back to enjoying the thrills of having his marriage proposal accepted.

