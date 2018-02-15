A Twitter user has rained curses on a blog site whose post about a planned marriage proposal almost ruined his chances.
Dosunmu who is now engaged to be married rued announcing his intentions on social media after he came across a tweet by Gist Reel.
He posted a screenshot of the blogger's comments along with texts expressing anger.
The man who had travelled from Lagos to Kebbi state in a journey that lasted for 23 hours, seemed concerned about having his plans revealed before he could execute.
A crushing disappointment will most likely pass quickly for him as soon as he gets back to enjoying the thrills of having his marriage proposal accepted.