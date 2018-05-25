Home > Gist > Metro >

Mum feeds baby with poisoned breast milk and dies afterwards

A mother and her daughter died while being transported to the hospital. The pair were reportedly killed by a snake venom.

A woman who was bitten by a snake transferred the venom to her daughter.

(The Inquisitr)
In the northern Indian city of Uttar Pradesh, a woman is believed to be responsible for the death of her daughter.

AFP News reported that the woman was bitten by a snake in her sleep and had unknowingly fed her child who was three years old prior to death.

(The National)

 

The pair died on their way to a hospital, a police inspector, Vijay Singh, confirmed to AFP on Friday, May 25, 2018.

According to reports, the mother and her daughter gave up a day before due to the poisonous effect of the snake's venom.

ALSO READ: Nigerian mum overpowers huge snake sent by enemies

Animal attack in India

Between the year 2013 and 2018, the majority of animal attacks in India, have been listed as mainly dog bites, snake bites and monkey attacks.

This is according to a report by the Hindustan Times, which revealed that these attacks have contributed to many deaths.

“We can estimate that between 2013 and 2018, most of the cases were due to dog bites, followed by snake bites and monkey attacks.

"These are the primary causes of deaths. However, the data is also indicative of attacks by wild animals such as bears, jackals, leopards, wild boars, tigers, elephants, etc, and from rat bites, bull, cow, horse or other cattle attack incidents,” an official of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told Hindustan Times.

(India News)

 

In its report, the Indian government seem to have challenges dealing with the high rates of deaths resulting from a lack of adequate care for citizens bitten by snakes.

Ensuring a distribution of anti-venom drugs appear a problem according to Romulus Whitaker, a Padma Shri award winner and world-renowned herpetologist.

