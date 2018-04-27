Loved ones to hold Banana Island rally in memory of Alizee

news

A rally in memory of late singer, Alizee , is to be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

This was confirmed by her manager, Emma Lyte, who spoke to Pulse on Friday, April 27, 2018. A gathering attending the event is expected to converge at Banana Island.

Part of the procession will include the loved ones of the deceased - her parents, friends and colleagues.

"We are having a rally on the 5th (of May) and it is starting from Banana Island.

"Everyone in charge, everyone that matters will be available on the day. Her parents, friends and colleague will be there," he said.

The rally will be holding three days before the arraignment of Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, who was suspected to have murdered her.

Schau who was earlier arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of murder.

Alizee, who was expected to perform at Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" in April 2018, will have a tribute dedicated to her on the day of the event, Pulse learnt.