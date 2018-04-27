Home > Gist > Metro >

Loved ones to hold Banana Island rally in memory of Alizee

Alizee Loved ones to hold Banana Island rally in memory of late singer

Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" will see a live tribute to Alizee, who was earlier billed to perform.

Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

A rally in memory of late singer, Alizee, is to be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

This was confirmed by her manager, Emma Lyte, who spoke to Pulse on Friday, April 27, 2018. A gathering attending the event is expected to converge at Banana Island.

Alizee's corpse has been deposited at a morgue alongside daughter's.

The police are ready to arraign her husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, to answer an allegation of murder.

Part of the procession will include the loved ones of the deceased - her parents, friends and colleagues.

"We are having a rally on the 5th (of May) and it is starting from Banana Island.

"Everyone in charge, everyone that matters will be available on the day. Her parents, friends and colleague will be there," he said.

The rally will be holding three days before the arraignment of Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, who was suspected to have murdered her.

ALSO READ: 5 things to know about Alizee

Schau who was earlier arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of murder.

Alizee was scheduled for a musical event to be headlined by Harrysong in Warri.

Alizee, who was expected to perform at Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" in April 2018, will have a tribute dedicated to her on the day of the event, Pulse learnt.

