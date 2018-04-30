Home > Gist > Metro >

Little kid shot dead during NDLEA Lagos Island drug raid

The police has requested for the presence of NDLEA officers who took part in a drug raid which led to the death of a student.

A raid carried out to ensure the arrest of some drug dealers resulted in the deaths of innocent people in Lagos. play

A raid carried out to ensure the arrest of some drug dealers resulted in the deaths of innocent people in Lagos.

(ThisDay Live)
A secondary school student yet to be identified has been shot dead during a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raid on the Lagos Island.

The deceased, who studied at the Dolphin High School, Lagos Island, was killed on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Godwin Nsidieti, a security guard who works at the learning center was reportedly shot in the left eye according to a Punch News report.

"Two other victims, a civil servant and a man said to be a resident of Igunu Street, Nurudeen Animashaun, were also affected," according to Punch.

play Little kid shot dead during NDLEA Lagos Island drug raid (The Virginian-Plot)

ALSO READ: NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine

A group of NDLEA operatives had visited Tapa Street, Lagos Island, on the day of the tragedy in a bid to arrest drug peddlers but their plan went south following resistance from some youths who shot at them.

The brutal exchange of bullets soon led to the killing of the school kid as well as other casualties.

“Men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Ikeja had earlier raided the community that day. No sooner had they left than the NDLEA men came in through Tapa Street in two Hilux vans.

“They were in mufti and some boys tried to chase them away. As they started shooting, they hurriedly wore their jackets with NDLEA inscribed on them.

“Before we knew what was happening, the school guard and a pupil had been felled by bullets. A civil servant and another man (Animashaun) also sustained injuries. The officials quickly entered their vans and ran away.

“We learnt that the pupil later died. The principal of Dolphin High School said the pupil was not known in the school. We have been trying to locate his address.

"The officials that perpetrated the act must be brought to book. They arrested two residents," a resident, Raphael, told Punch.

In response, the Lagos State Police has written to the NDLEA asking it to make available operatives who were involved in the raid that led to the killing of some Lagos Island residents.

This was confirmed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti.

Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them

A fight between officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and civil servants has led to the death of a man, Samuel Koro-toe.

The deceased, an employee of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, was stabbed to death while trying to caution drunk NDLEA reps who attended a party organised in celebration of the 40th-year anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, was captured on camera according to Vanguard News.

A depiction of a mob ready to serve jungle justice. play

A depiction of a mob ready to serve jungle justice.

(Press)

 

In its report, the NDLEA officers described as aggressors, reportedly fired bullets in the air in response to an attempt to  correct their uncontrolled behaviour.

Koro-toe, who was caught up in the maze was stabbed with a machete leaving him dead at the Agege Local Government Area.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

