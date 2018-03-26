Little Kano beggar smokes like Fela

news

A little beggar in Kano State, Nigeria, has been captured in a video while smoking a cigarette in company of an elderly man who laid beside him on a street.

The youngster appeared in the clip with a bowl strapped beneath his arm.

His firm grip on the small roll of tobacco suggests it wasn't his first time but Instagram users don't seem too surprised in their comments concerning the footage shared by an online news platform.

According to opinion, the incident is not a new thing in north-located Kano.

Other responses linked the smoking habit to hardship in Nigeria, where drug abuse has become a big problem.

ALSO READ: Drug dealing father, son are dangerous to your kids

NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine

In a bid to combat a widespread use of drugs, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has seized 24,000 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, in Katsina State.

The seizure was confirmed by state commander, Maryam Sani. Two suspects, Christian and Obiora Chukwuma, were named in connection with the incident.

They are a pair out of six persons arrested in respect to a drug trafficking business that saw a discovery of a warehouse filled with the intoxicants.

Efforts made by a joint task force had ensured their capture says an online report.

One of the drug peddlers reportedly revealed that his involvement is limited to transportation of substance.