Drug dealing father, son are dangerous to your kids

A father and his son, have been apprehended based on reports linking the duo to the sale of hard drugs to school pupils .

A picture of the unidentified pair was contained in reports published by an online media.

The suspects who were handcuffed by the wrist, one bearing a basket believed to contain the substances, wore looks of regret as reporters interrogated them.

Their activities which has seen an abrupt end is part of a societal menace that has encouraged high drug use.

Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

In Calabar, Cross River State, a man and his young son have been tied with chains based on an allegation of rape of little daughter.

A Facebook user , Kijiejake Jacob Ochang, made this known in a post.

He explained that the shocking sexual abuse occurred when the girl's mother was away from home. The suspects were apprehended and have been delivered to the police according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

"A woman and a son join and rape a daughter in the absence of wife," writes Ochang.

Pictures which accompanied the post showed the pair tied by the wrist with chains clipped to truck-sized tyres.

Neighbours who gathered to watch the culprits of the abominable act wore a look of shock - their responses to the distressful event.