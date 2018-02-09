Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna

Mustapha Adam, a zookeeper at the Gamji Gate amusement park, died from injuries inflicted by a lion which attack his neck.
The big cat has been lured back to its cage after a break-out according to many reports.
BBC Africa confirmed that a similar occurrence happened at Ibadan, Oyo State, in September 2017. A lion reportedly killed its caregiver while being fed.
Much earlier, another lion escape from its confinement located in the central city of Jos but residents came to no harm.
The animal was quickly tranquilized and killed before it could confront civilians.
The frequent events suggest a need to improve on the safety standards at wildlife parks, one of the income generators in Nigeria's vast land where tourism has become a mainstay.