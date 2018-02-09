Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna

news

A zookeeper, Mustapha Adam, has been mauled by a lion which escaped from the Gamji Gate amusement park in Kaduna. He died early Wednesday, February 7, 2018, following an injury sustained in the neck.

The big cat has been lured back to its cage after a break-out according to many reports.

BBC Africa confirmed that a similar occurrence happened at Ibadan, Oyo State, in September 2017. A lion reportedly killed its caregiver while being fed.

Much earlier, another lion escape from its confinement located in the central city of Jos but residents came to no harm.

The animal was quickly tranquilized and killed before it could confront civilians.