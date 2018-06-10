Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridge

news

It has been reported that an individual just committed suicide via the lagoon along 3rd mainland bridge.

Instablog9ja reports that the individual whose sex and identity is yet to be ascertained, jumped into the Lagoon from the bridge .

A curious crowd as well as security operatives can be seen gathered at the scene.

May the soul of the departed Rest In Peace.

In what is seen as an act of spiritual manipulation, known in these parts of the world as 'remote control,' a man committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

According to witnesses, the well dressed young man was said to have driven in his Toyota Sienna car along the Third Mainland Bridge this morning, and when he got to the middle of the bridge, he calmly parked, opened the door of the car and calmly walked to the railings of the bridge and jumped into the lagoon.

