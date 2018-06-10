Pulse.ng logo
Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridge

Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridge

According to the reports, the individual whose sex and identity is yet to be ascertained, jumped into the Lagoon from the bridge.

  • Published:
Third Mainland Bridge play

A boy was saved as he attempted to dive into the Lagos Lagoon

(Daily Post)
It has been reported that an individual just committed suicide via the lagoon along 3rd mainland bridge.

Instablog9ja reports that the individual whose sex and identity is yet to be ascertained, jumped into the Lagoon from the bridge.

ALSO READ: Man saved during attempt to commit suicide on 3rd Mainland Bridge

See the post below:

 

A curious crowd as well as security operatives can be seen gathered at the scene.

May the soul of the departed Rest In Peace.

Man commits suicide by jumping into Lagos Lagoon

In what is seen as an act of spiritual manipulation, known in these parts of the world as 'remote control,' a man committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

According to witnesses, the well dressed young man was said to have driven in his Toyota Sienna car along the Third Mainland Bridge this morning, and when he got to the middle of the bridge, he calmly parked, opened the door of the car and calmly walked to the railings of the bridge and jumped into the lagoon.

ALSO READ: How medical doctor committed suicide by jumping into Lagos Lagoon

According to Linda Ikeji Blog, those who saw the incident said it happened so sudden and must have taken everyone by surprise and before anyone could react, the man had gone plunging into the raging sea.

