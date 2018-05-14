news

A lady just recounted the tale of how she got defrauded by an alleged 'pastor' in Lagos State.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the topic of fraud dominated the Nigerian social media, pointing out that there are others who have successfully defrauded others without the need for a laptop.

According to the Snapchat user, Tolulope, she had been waiting for a bus when a man who claimed to be a pastor approached her .

In her defence, Tolulope noted that she only gave him audience because he had been spot on about the issues her raised concerning herself and her family.

Tolulope waited to receive prayer points on the discussed issues from the pastor and the next thing she remembers is waking up almost three hours later, with her account cleared and the cash with her, gone .

Read her post below:

After drawing the attention of passersby, and recounting her experience, Tolulope received the same reply many other people who have fallen victim to similar fraud schemes, received.

"Eko la wa." (This is Lagos).

Yahoo boys claim to use charm in defrauding victims

Three suspected Internet fraudsters arrested at their hideout in Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have claimed to use charms in their online business .

The suspects were apprehended at about 6:30am on Wednesday, November 16, by the police command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Daily Post reports.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, while confirming the arrest in a statement, said, “The arrest of the suspects (names withheld) was made possible following a tip off by members of the public.

“The suspects, who had been elusive for some time now, were eventually arrested after several days of intelligence gathering and painstaking investigation carried out by the police.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being internet fraudsters and that they had defrauded many innocent victims they referred to as ‘clients’ of their hard earned money in naira and foreign currencies.

“They also disclosed that they often used charms to facilitate their illicit business.

“This they did by hypnotising victims and ‘commanding’ them to part with their dollars and valuable properties.

“The suspects further disclosed that those who had fallen victims included foreign nationals and Nigerians alike.

“Exhibits recovered from them included four assorted laptops and assorted criminal charms.”

The PPRO also said, “The Commissioner of Police, Samuel Adegbuyi, has directed that discreet investigation be carried out about their other nefarious activities at the end of which they would be arraigned in court.”

Ajisebutu also urged youths to shun crime and get involved in legitimate businesses, saying that the police is bent on prosecuting unrepentant criminals in the state.