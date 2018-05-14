Home > Gist > Metro >

'Pastor' defrauds lady, clears her account in Lagos

Lagos Na Wa Lady recounts shocking tale of how pastor emptied her account

All Tolulope remembers is waking up almost three hours later, with her account cleared and the cash with her, gone.

  • Published:
Clerical Collar play

Clerical Collar

(Courageouspriest )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A lady just recounted the tale of how she got defrauded by an alleged 'pastor' in Lagos State.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the topic of fraud dominated the Nigerian social media, pointing out that there are others who have successfully defrauded others without the need for a laptop.

ALSO READYahoo boys in Delta arrested on their way from rituals

According to the Snapchat user, Tolulope, she had been waiting for a bus when a man who claimed to be a pastor approached her.

In her defence, Tolulope noted that she only gave him audience because he had been spot on about the issues her raised concerning herself and her family.

Tolulope waited to receive prayer points on the discussed issues from the pastor and the next thing she remembers is waking up almost three hours later, with her account cleared and the cash with her, gone.

Read her post below:

Lady reveals how a fake pastor emptied her account, today, in Lagos

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

After drawing the attention of passersby, and recounting her experience, Tolulope received the same reply many other people who have fallen victim to similar fraud schemes, received.

"Eko la wa." (This is Lagos).

Yahoo boys claim to use charm in defrauding victims

Three suspected Internet fraudsters arrested at their hideout in Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have claimed to use charms in their online business.

The suspects were apprehended at about 6:30am on Wednesday, November 16, by the police command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Daily Post reports.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, while confirming the arrest in a statement, said, “The arrest of the suspects (names withheld) was made possible following a tip off by members of the public.

“The suspects, who had been elusive for some time now, were eventually arrested after several days of intelligence gathering and painstaking investigation carried out by the police.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being internet fraudsters and that they had defrauded many innocent victims they referred to as ‘clients’ of their hard earned money in naira and foreign currencies.

ALSO READYahoo Boy' who was about to escape to Malaysia jailed 24 years

“They also disclosed that they often used charms to facilitate their illicit business.

“This they did by hypnotising victims and ‘commanding’ them to part with their dollars and valuable properties.

“The suspects further disclosed that those who had fallen victims included foreign nationals and Nigerians alike.

“Exhibits recovered from them included four assorted laptops and assorted criminal charms.”

The PPRO also said, “The Commissioner of Police, Samuel Adegbuyi, has directed that discreet investigation be carried out about their other nefarious activities at the end of which they would be arraigned in court.”

Ajisebutu also urged youths to shun crime and get involved in legitimate businesses, saying that the police is bent on prosecuting unrepentant criminals in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
2 Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape...bullet
3 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet

Related Articles

Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties
False Prophecy Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy failed to come to pass
Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap
Fraud EFCC arrests man with $400, 000 worth of fake currency
Bonnie And Clyde CCTV footage leads to arrest of criminal couple, two others
Holy Criminals Pastor convicted for duping members in $2M Nigerian oil scam
Black Sheep Nigerian man jailed in the UK for raping, impregnating teacher
Daddy Freeze 'Is speaking in tongues falsehood?' - OAP asks [Video]
Bisi Alimi 'Pastor Adeboye is a thief, rogue, irresponsible, vile' - Gay activist bombs RCCG GO

Metro

80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people
In Lagos Unidentified man fished out of canal in Mushin
Teacher slams a student on a desk during a violent confrontation.
Smack Down School teacher slams student on desk during classroom fight
A video captures two students as they exchanged smoke.
"Puff Puff Pass" Mixed reactions on IG over OOU students captured smoking weed [Video]
A man is captured lying under a bus after reportedly having an overdose of Tramadol.
Too High Man who overdosed on Tramadol lies dead in Onitsha garage